Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Dallas (ankle) is slated to play Saturday in Kansas City, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Dallas suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 13 at the Rams, which so far has forced two consecutive absences. He was able to get back on the field Wednesday as a limited participant and maintained that activity level Thursday, with the Seahawks listing him as him as questionable for Week 16 action. Carroll expects both Dallas and Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) to be active Saturday, something that'll be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If the proceeding comes to pass, Walker almost certainly will lead Seattle's backfield, while Travis Homer and Dallas will be available in reserve roles.