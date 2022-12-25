Dallas (ankle) rushed twice for 10 yards and caught all six of his targets for 32 yards in Saturday's 24-10 loss to Kansas City.

Dallas returned from an ankle injury that cost him two games, promptly reclaiming his role as the team's receiving back behind starter Kenneth Walker (26/107/0). The latter jammed his already banged-up ankle on a couple of runs Saturday, but head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that his starter made it through the game in one piece. If Walker suits up for next Sunday's tilt against the Jets, Dallas would remain a non-factor in fantasy in Week 17.