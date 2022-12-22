Dallas (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
This marks Dallas' first official on-field work since suffering an injury Week 13 at the Rams that coach Pete Carroll called "somewhat of a high-ankle issue" at the time, per Boyle. Dallas predictably has missed two outings as a result, but his return to drills Wednesday may indicate that game action is possible Saturday at Kansas City. Thursday's injury report could be telling for his chances to do so, which also can be said for the Seahawks' top running back Kenneth Walker (ankle), who has yet to practice this week. After the team waived Tony Jones on Wednesday, Travis Homer is the only healthy member of the backfield on the active roster.
