Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Scooped by Seattle
Seattle selected Dallas in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 144th overall.
Dallas joins former Miami (FL) teammate Travis Homer in the Seattle backfield. The 21-year-old Dallas had his junior year cut short by an elbow injury but was able to test at the combine, where he ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and added unimpressive times in the agility drills. What Dallas lacks in top-end athleticism he makes up for with vision and a physical running style at 5-foot-10 and 217 pounds. He'll need a strong preseason to crack the 53-man roster and may need to make an impact on special teams as well.
