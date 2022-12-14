Dallas (ankle) was listed as a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dallas seemingly isn't trending toward a return from a one-game absence to play in Thursday's game against the 49ers, as he hasn't taken any reps in either of Seattle's first two Week 15 sessions. On a positive note for the Seahawks, Kenneth Walker (ankle) --who joined Dallas on the sideline for the Week 14 loss to the Panthers -- put in a full practice Tuesday and appears to be trending toward a return Thursday. Walker looks poised to reclaim a lead role out of the backfield against San Francisco, leaving Travis Homer to be unchallenged for change-of-pace work if Dallas ends up missing a second straight game.