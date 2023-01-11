Dallas (ankle/quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Though Dallas was not on the field for the start of prep for Saturday's wild-card game in San Francisco, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune relays that the running back is fully expected to suit up this weekend. After Travis Homer (ankle) was moved to injured reserve prior to last week's regular-season finale, Dallas took over as the top change-of-pace option behind Kenneth Walker in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Rams. Dallas played 11 of the Seahawks' 70 snaps on offense and finished with two carries for 29 yards and one catch for minus-3 yards.