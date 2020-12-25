Dallas (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Dallas emerged from this past Sunday's win at Washington with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, which seems likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of the regular season. Plus, Dallas is buried on Seattle's running back depth chart with Rashaad Penny back from IR, so the rookie fourth-rounder isn't necessarily needed at the moment.
