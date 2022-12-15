Dallas (ankle) is listed as inactive Thursday against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After not practicing at all during Week 15 prep, Dallas will miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. With Kenneth Walker (ankle) back in action after sitting out this past Sunday against the Panthers and Tony Jones a healthy scratch Thursday, Travis Homer and Godwin Igwebuike will be the candidates to get reps behind the workhorse running back. Dallas' next chance to play is Saturday, Dec. 24 at Kansas City.