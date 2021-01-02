Dallas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Dallas will miss a second straight game. Carlos Hyde (illness) is also questionable with flu-like symptoms. Chris Carson is set to lead the Seahawks' backfield in the season finale, and Rashaad Penny should serve as the No. 2 if Hyde is ultimately ruled out.
