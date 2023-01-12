Dallas (ankle/quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game in San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prior to Seattle handing him a designation, Dallas missed Tuesday's walkthrough before sitting out again Wednesday due to ankle and quadriceps injuries. He's been able to play in each of the past three games with little to no practice reps, and Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reported Tuesday that there's an expectation that Dallas plays this weekend. In the end, Dallas' status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's available, he'll be a complementary option in the Seahawks backfield behind starter Kenneth Walker.