Dallas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seattle could be shorthanded in the backfield this weekend, as both Dallas and lead option Kenneth Walker are carrying questionable tags into Sunday after both players' ankle injuries kept them off the practice field Wednesday through Friday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Walker's status warrants more intrigue for fantasy purposes, but Dallas could be in store for more work than usual if he plays and the rookie doesn't. As the Seattle backfield currently stands, Travis Homer and Tony Jones are the healthy options, though the Seahawks would likely elevate another back from the practice squad Saturday if there's any concern that neither Walker nor Dallas will be available Week 14.