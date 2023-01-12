Dallas (ankle/quadriceps) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dallas has kicked off preparations for Saturday's wild-card game in San Francisco with back-to-back listed DNPs, but there's an expectation that he'll be able to suit up this weekend, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. A return to the practice field Thursday would be a sign in the right direction for Dallas, but Thursday's injury report will reveal as much. If he's active Saturday, he'll serve as the direct backup to Kenneth Walker (ankle) with Travis Homer (ankle) on injured reserve, which has amounted to 21 touches for 166 yards and no TDs for Dallas over the last three outings.
