Dallas (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Both Dallas and Kenneth Walker haven't mixed into drills through two opportunities to do so during Week 14 prep as they deal with their respective recoveries from ankle injuries. At the same time, Travis Homer (knee) went from limited Wednesday to all activity Thursday, making him the best bet of the trio to be available to the Seahawks backfield Sunday versus the Panthers. Friday's injury report may include a ruling on the statuses of Walker and Dallas ahead of the weekend.