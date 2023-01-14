Dallas (ankle/quadriceps) is listed as active Saturday at San Francisco.
Despite being capped to a pair of limited practices before this wild-card matchup due to ankle and quad injuries, Dallas will be available to the Seahawks offense. With Travis Homer (ankle) on injured reserve, Dallas doesn't have much competition for reps behind starting running back Kenneth Walker, as Godwin Iqwebuike is the only other option that's active Saturday. Over the last three games, such a role has amounted to 11 carries for 82 yards and 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 84 yards and no TDs for Dallas.
More News
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Status in question for Saturday•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Stays sidelined at practice•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Sits out first practice of week•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Minimal role in win•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Another missed practice•