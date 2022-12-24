Dallas (ankle) is listed as active Saturday at Kansas City.
The same can be said for fellow running back Kenneth Walker, who didn't practice all week due to an ankle injury and what coach Pete Carroll referred to as back spasms. Dallas himself has missed the last two games with a high-ankle issue, something that kept him to limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. While Dallas appears to be healthier than Walker at the moment, an available Walker likely will be the headliner out of Seattle's backfield Saturday, with Travis Homer and Dallas as the reserve options.
