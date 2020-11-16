Dallas rushed twice for eight yards and caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Dallas was expected to take on a large workload once again because Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) were inactive, but instead Alex Collins ended up leading the Seattle backfield in snaps and touches. This may have been Dallas' final opportunity for a significant workload, as Carson is expected to return this Thursday against the Cardinals.