Dallas rushed twice for four yards and caught his lone target for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams. He also returned one kickoff for 34 yards and one punt for 18 yards.

Dallas and rookie Zach Charbonnet both played 11 offensive snaps. Charbonnet finished with 11 yards on three carries. Dallas and Charbonnet are both fighting for reps behind Kenneth Walker, but Dallas isn't expected to play more than a limited number of passing downs.