Dallas recorded two carries for seven yards and caught his only target minus-two yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers. He also totaled 55 yards on two kick returns and 41 yards on three punt returns.

Dallas has yet to play more nine offensive snaps in a game this season. He has been quite effective as a returner thus far, but his offensive usage will remain limited now that Zach Charbonnet is ramping up as the No. 2 behind Kenneth Walker.