Dallas rushed twice for one yard in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.

With Rashaad Penny (leg) out for the season, Dallas operated as the No. 2 back behind rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker, who logged 23 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Dallas was on the field for 23 of 68 offensive snaps while Walker handled 47 snaps. In Week 7 against the Chargers, Dallas should remain the No. 2 back, but he could get bumped out of that role once Travis Homer (ribs) returns from injured reserve.