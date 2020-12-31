Dallas (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dallas is recovering from the Grade 3 ankle sprain he suffered in the Week 15 win over Washington; it seems unlikely that he plays in the season finale against the 49ers. With Carlos Hyde's (illness) status uncertain as well, Rashaad Penny could see some additional work behind Chris Carson (foot) on Sunday.
