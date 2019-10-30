The Seahawks signed Watson to a contract Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Watson's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Tedric Thompson (shoulder) on injured reserve. The veteran appeared in four games with the 49ers last season, during which he logged six tackles (four solo), two sacks and one forced fumble.

