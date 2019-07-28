Seahawks' Delano Hill: Absence likely to continue
Head coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that Hill is out at least "another couple of weeks," Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
It was assumed that Hill would be reading for training camp following a hip injury he suffered in Week 17 of last season, but his absence will stretch into August. It's still unclear whether the Michigan product suffered a set back or not. A return to the field sooner rather than later would only help his chances to make the 53-man roster. The team signed DeShawn Shead on Sunday to make up for a few injuries currently facing it's secondary.
