Seahawks' Delano Hill: Aiming for camp return
Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Hill (hip) should be ready to go for training camp, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hill started two of 13 games for the Seahawks during the 2018 regular season but was unable to suit up in the playoffs due to the hip injury he suffered in Week 17. It's not clear if he required surgery this offseason. In any case, the 2017 third-round pick will need to fight for playing time ahead of the 2019 campaign. The Seahawks will return starters Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson at safety and bolstered their depth at the position with the selections of Marquise Blair (second round) and Ugo Amadi (fourth) in April's draft.
