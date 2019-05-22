Head coach Pete Carroll said Hill (hip) should be good to go for training camp, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hill started two of 13 games for the Seahawks in 2018 regular season but was unable to suit up in the playoffs due to a hip injury he suffered in Week 17. It's not clear if he required surgery this offseason. In any case, the 2017 third-rounder will need to fight for playing time ahead of the 2019 campaign on a safety depth chart that returns starters in Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson, but one that was also bolstered by a pair of draft picks in Marquise Blaire (second round) and Ugo Amadi (fourth).