Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that there will be a competition for the free safety spot opposite Bradley McDougald and that Hill "deserves a shot," Jessamyn McIntyre of ESPN Seattle reports.

Hill didn't see the field for any of Seattle's defensive snaps in Sunday's season-opening win over the Bengals. The 23-year-old was present for all 23 of the special teams' plays, but he was unable to record a statistic.