Seahawks' Delano Hill: Doubtful for Week 9
Hill (elbow) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Hill is likely to miss his third-straight game with the issue. As a result, the Seahawks will continue to lack some depth in their secondary and on special teams.
