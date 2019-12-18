Hill is expected to start at free safety in Quandre Diggs' (ankle) place Sunday against the Cardinals, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

When Diggs left Week 15's win over the Panthers with a high-ankle sprain, Hill took over at free safety, playing 43 defensive snaps and recording five tackles. Hill started two games this year already, and while he's less rangy than Diggs, the 2017 third-round pick is a worthy placeholder.