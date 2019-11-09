Play

Hill (elbow) was a full participant at Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hill has missed the Seahawks' past three games with a lingering elbow injury, but looks primed to return to the field in Week 10. He will provide depth in the Seahawks' secondary and could play a key role on special teams as well.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories