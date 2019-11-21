Play

Hill (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hill leveraged the bye week to help him return from a four-game hiatus. The third-year pro likely will work in a rotational safety role behind starter's Bradley McDougald and Quandre Diggs.

