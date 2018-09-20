Seahawks' Delano Hill: Gets in full practice session
Hill (hamstring) participated fully in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hill skipped Monday's game against the Bears due to the hamstring injury, but he appears to be in good shape early in the week for Week 3 against the Cowboys. Barring a setback of some kind that lands him back on the injury report, Hill should be available moving forward.
