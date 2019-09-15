Hill is expected to start at one of the safety positions for Sunday's game against the Steelers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Though it wasn't officially announced, Hill is expected to start due to Tedric Thompson (hamstring) being officially listed as inactive. With Thompson coming off a relativity poor showing in Week 1, this could be a great chance for Hill to cement himself with a larger role in the defense going forward.

