Seahawks' Delano Hill: Inactive for opener
Hill (shoulder) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Green Bay.
When Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas are healthy, they rarely leave the field. And since they are, Hill wasn't slated for much time on defense outside of select packages, and he likely would have played on special teams.
