Hill suffered a hip injury during Sunday's game versus the Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said Hill has a non-displaced fracture in his hip. Hill started the last two games of the season and Carroll praised the second-year pro for his performance in that span. With Hill on the shelf, the Seahawks will need free safety Bradley McDougald (knee) to shake his injury quickly before Saturday's wild-card game versus the Cowboys.