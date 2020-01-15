Play

Hill recorded 25 tackles over 12 regular-season games in 2019.

Hill started four games due to injuries during his third pro season, but he logged double-digit defensive snaps in just two other games. The main reason for his limited usage was the Seahawks' trade acquisition of Quandre Diggs, but it's a positive sign that Hill started over Marquise Blair during the final three weeks of the season while Diggs was hurt. Diggs and Bradley McDougald are in line to start in 2020, so Hill will compete with Blair and Tedric Thompson (shoulder) for reserve reps next year.

