Hill (elbow) is officially inactive for Monday's game against the 49ers.

Hill has missed the past three games while tending to the elbow injury, and as evidenced by this news, isn't quite ready to return to the lineup. In his stead, Quandre Diggs (hamstring) will make his Seahawks debut, and man a depth role at the strong safety position.

