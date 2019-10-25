Hill (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hill's going to be bumped down to a reserve role after the Seahawks acquired Quinton Diggs (hamstring) via trade from the Lions and Marquise Blair showed promise as a starter in Week 7. However, Bradley McDougald (back) and Diggs are both questionable, so Hill's depth could've been handy.