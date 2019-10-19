Play

Hill will not play in Sunday's game against the Ravens due to an elbow injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Hill's absence means Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi could see a relatively healthy workload providing depth at safety. That's especially true if Bradley McDougald (back) ultimately gets ruled out.

