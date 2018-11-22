Hill (quadriceps) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hill improve to full participation after being limited in practice Wednesday. The Seahawks did not actually practice Thursday, but Hill's designation as a full participant nonetheless indicates that he's fully recovered from his lingering quadriceps issue. Expect the second-year pro to play his usual role as a rotational member of Seattle's secondary during Sunday's tilt against the Panthers.

