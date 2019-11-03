Hill (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

With Hill's absence along with Tedric Thompson's (shoulder) placement on injured reserve, the Seahawks only have three healthy safeties. Bradley McDougald and Marquise Blair are in line for the starting duties and figure to garner every-snap roles.

