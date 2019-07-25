The Seahawks placed Hill (hip) on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll relayed earlier in the week that HIll should be ready to go for the beginning of camp, but that will not be the case. It is unclear if he suffered a setback or the Seahawks are simply exercising caution here. Hill is not a lock for the team's final 53-man roster, so a return sooner rather than later will be beneficial for his chances.