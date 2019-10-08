Seahawks' DeMarcus Christmas: Back to practice field soon
Christmas (back) will begin to practice next week according to head coach Pete Carroll, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Christmas has spent the entire season on the PUP list as he nurses a back injury. He will be eligible to return to the practice field next week and then the coaching staff will have three weeks to decide if it wants to move the defensive tackle to the active roster.
