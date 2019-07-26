Seahawks' DeMarcus Christmas: Dealing with back issue

Head coach Pete Carroll said Christmas is dealing with a back issue, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Christmas was originally placed on the PUP list July 17 with an undisclosed issue. The team can activate him at any time between now and the preseason, but he'll be unable to practice until then.

