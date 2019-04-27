Seahawks' DeMarcus Christmas: Headed northwest

The Seahawks selected Christmas in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 209th overall.

Some linemen are made for shooting gaps, others are meant to occupy them. Christmas (6-foot-3, 294 pounds) is clearly the latter, as he started the last three years for Florida State but never really showed up much in the box score. The Seahawks will hope he can contribute run-stopping snaps.

