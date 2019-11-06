Christmas (back) remains on the PUP list and is on track to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Christmas was originally designated to return off the PUP list as he resumed practicing in mid-October, but the rookie defensive tackle may miss the entirety of the 2019 campaign after suffering a back injury in July.

