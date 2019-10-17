Christmas (back) was designated to return off the PUP list and resumed practicing Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Christmas will now have a 21-day window before he must be activated or remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season. The rookie sixth-round pick missed the entirety of training camp after suffering the back injury in July.

