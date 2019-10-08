Christmas (back) will begin to practice next week according to head coach Pete Carroll, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Christmas has spent the entire season on the PUP list as he nurses a back injury. He will be eligible to return to the practice field next week and then the coaching staff will have three weeks to decide if they want to move the defensive tackle to the active roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories