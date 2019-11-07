The Seahawks opted to not Christmas's (back) from the PUP list before his 21-day practice period to expired, thus ending his season, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick was designated to return Oct. 16, but Christmas never got healthy enough. He'll now miss the rest of the season and look to get back into the mix during OTAs in the spring.

