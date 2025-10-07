default-cbs-image
Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday that Lawrence (quadriceps) will aim to return to practice in the week leading up to Sunday's Week 6 road contest against Jacksonville, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence suffered a quad injury during the Seahawks' Week 4 win over the Cardinals, which was severe enough for be sidelined during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers. The veteran linebacker will attempt to return to practice in at least a limited capacity this week. If Lawrence and Derick Hall (oblique) are unable to play Week 6, then Uchenna Nwosu would figure to upgrade to a starting role at linebacker alongside Boye Mafe, Drake Thomas and Ernest Jones.

