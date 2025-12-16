Lawrence (quadriceps) was limited during Monday's walkthrough practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lawrence may have tweaked his quad during Sunday's 18-16 win over Indianapolis, when he tallied four solo tackles while playing 43 of 60 defensive snaps (71.2 percent). The injury doesn't appear to be severe given his ability to work in a limited fashion Monday, and he'll have two more chances to log a full practice ahead of Thursday's game against the Rams.