Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Disrupts backfield in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence finished with two solo tackles, a sack and another tackle for a loss, in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans.
The outside linebacker is up to 3.0 sacks in six games this season. Lawrence has also played on more than half of the defensive snaps in five of those six contests.
More News
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Gets after quarterback in Week 6•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Full go Thursday•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: No practice to start week•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Could return to practice this week•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence: Misses practice Wednesday•